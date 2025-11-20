Business

Board of Trade to Host 2025 State of the Province with Premier Tony Wakeham

The St. John’s Board of Trade will host Premier Tony Wakeham for his first State of the Province Address later this month.

Premier Wakeham is expected to outline his vision for Newfoundland and Labrador, highlight key priorities for the coming years, and discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the province’s future, including issues affecting the business community.

The event will take place at the JAG Soundhouse on Tuesday, November 25.


