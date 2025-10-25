Blue Jays win Game 1 of World Series over Los Angeles Dodgers

News, Sports October 25th, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays took Game 1 of the World Series Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Addison Barger broke the game open with a grand slam home run in the sixth inning, the first time a pinch hitter had come off the bench to hit a grand slam in World Series history.

It is Blue Jays fever across Canada, with the nation united, hoping to bring the World Series title north of the border for the first time in over three decades.

A number of fans from this province have made the trip to Toronto for the World Series, including musician Dave Whitty, who turned to social media to live his dream of watching the World Series.

It’s been 32 years since the Toronto Blue Jays last played in the World Series. It was Joe Carter who was the hero that year, smashing a home run to give the Jays back to back titles.

Game 2 goes tonight at 9:30 p.m. Newfoundland time at Rogers Centre in Toronto.