Blue Jays lose World Series to L.A. Dodgers in extra innings in Game 7 heartbreaker

News, Sports November 2nd, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a heartbreaker Saturday night.

The Jays led for most of the game and were just two outs away from winning in the top of the ninth, but the Dodgers tied the game with a Miguel Rojas home run. The Jays loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but were unable to bring home the winning run, sending the game to extra innings.

Will Smith then broke the tie in the 11th inning with another home run for the Dodgers. The game ended on a double-play in the bottom of the 11th with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stranded on third base.

The Dodgers are the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the New York Yankees in 2000.