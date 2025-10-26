Blue Jays drop Game 2, head to L.A. with World Series tied 1-1

News, Sports October 25th, 2025

A pitchers’ duel fell apart late in the game for the Toronto Blue Jays as they lost Game 2 of the World Series 5-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

Starting pitchers Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers had the game knotted at 1-1 into the 7th inning, when Gausman gave up two late home runs.

The series is now tied at one game apiece as both teams travel to Los Angeles for Games 3, 4 and 5. Sunday is an off day with Game 3 scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. Newfoundland time on Monday.