Blue Jays aim to clinch World Series Friday night after dominating Game 5 win over Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays will have a chance to win the World Series in front of a home crowd Friday night after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Trey Yesavage had a dominating performance with 12 strikeouts, a record for a rookie pitcher in the World Series. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the game with back-to-back home runs, another World Series first.

Game 6 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Newfoundland time at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

