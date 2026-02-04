Black History Month 2026 flag raising planned at St. John’s City Hall

News February 4th, 2026

Ravensong Consulting NL, in collaboration with the Anti-Racism Coalition NL (ARC-NL), is hosting a Black History Month 2026 flag raising at St. John’s City Hall. The event will take place on February 9th at 1 pm in the Foran Green Room.

The 45 minute ceremony will honour the legacy and contributions of Black communities across generations and celebrate Black presence and joy in St. John’s. The program will include a land acknowledgment, brief speeches from Ravensong and ARC-NL representatives, the raising of the Black History Month flag, and recognition of Black community members and their contributions.

This flag raising continues a tradition of Black-led organizing in St. John’s that has created space for public recognition and community care. Ravensong Consulting NL provides free programming for Black, racialized, and Indigenous communities, including a cultural inclusion camp, and this event reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to public education, equity, and inclusion.