Better Business Bureau provides tips to help families shop smarter this back-to-school season

News August 8th, 2026

As families prepare for the new school year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving the Atlantic Provinces is encouraging consumers to plan ahead, stick to a budget, and stay alert for scams while shopping.

Whether you prefer in-person shopping or browsing online, staying informed and prepared can make this busy time more manageable and cost-effective.

“Back-to-school shopping can be expensive, but a little planning can go a long way,” said BBB Atlantic CEO, Julia Lewis. “By researching purchases, comparing prices, and being cautious when shopping online, families can save money and avoid scams during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.”

BBB offers the following tips to help families shop smarter this back-to-school season:

Make a list and set a budget before heading to the store or shopping online.

before heading to the store or shopping online. Research larger purchases , such as laptops and tablets, by comparing warranties, reading reviews, and confirming school technology requirements before buying.

, such as laptops and tablets, by comparing warranties, reading reviews, and confirming school technology requirements before buying. Use a credit card when shopping online for added purchase protection.

when shopping online for added purchase protection. Look for secure websites when shopping online by checking that the URL begins with “https” before entering payment information.

when shopping online by checking that the URL begins with “https” before entering payment information. Be cautious of fake websites, social media ads, and deals that seem too good to be true.