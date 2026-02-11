Justice

Bay St. George RCMP seeking public’s help locating stolen vehicle

Justice, News

Police are investigating a complaint of a stolen vehicle and appealing to the public for any relevant information.

Just before 9:30 a.m., on Feb. 11, officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from the garage of a residence on Lakeshore Drive in Stephenville Crossing. It was last seen by the owner on Tuesday, Feb. 10 around 10:30 p.m.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2023 Mercedes GLB250, Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate # JVL203.

If you know the location of the stolen vehicle, or if you have information that could assist police with this investigation, please contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-772-5400. 

