Bay St. George RCMP seeking public’s help locating stolen snowmobile

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft of an off-road vehicle from a private property in Stephenville, and asking anyone with information to contact police.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, police responded to a call about a snowmobile stolen from a private property on Utah Drive. The theft is believed to have occurred on or between the dates of Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.

The snowmobile is a 2014 Polaris Indy Voyager 550.

Anyone with information about the theft or current location of this snowmobile is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP as soon as possible at 709-643-2118.

