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ASP and FFAW finalize snow crab agreement

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The Association of Seafood Producers and the FFAW have reached a snow crab agreement for this year’s fishing season. It was a rocky start, but the union and processors have worked together to create a system that adjusts snow crab prices based on market conditions. In a statement, ASP says this agreement confirms that the existing collective agreement remains in place, and that the Standing Fish Price Setting Panel’s minimum price decision is final. That price is $5.75 per pound.

The agreement pays harvesters upfront, rather than after the season. In its own statement, the FFAW says harvesters will be paid $6 a pound for crab landed until Saturday, then $5.75 a pound after that with market adjustments.

The union called it “an uneasy agreement.”

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