Arrest warrant issued for Roy Russell

Justice, News February 11th, 2026

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating 45-year-old Roy William Russell, who is the subject of an active arrest warrant and is currently evading police.

Russell failed to attend court as expected and is wanted in relation to a criminal charge of operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

Based on previous interactions, police caution that Russell may be in possession of a weapon. For that reasons, anyone with information about his current location is asked to call 911.