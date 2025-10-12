Arrangements in place for distribution of licences during postal strike

News October 12th, 2025

Wildlife Division officials are working to ensure licences that have recently been paid for are available to applicants as soon as possible during the current Canada Post strike.



Licences to guide or trap, as well as licences to hunt black bear, will be available for pick up at one of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture’s Forestry and Wildlife offices once applicants have followed these steps:



Apply and pay for your licence via the Wildlife Management Information System. Wait for an email from wildlifelicence@gov.nl.ca advising that your licence has been issued. Respond to the email as directed, including your name, NL Driver’s Licence/Photo ID number, and the location of the Forestry and Wildlife office where you wish to pick up your licence. Wait for confirmation that the licence is ready for pick up. Once you receive a confirmation email stating the licence is ready, proceed to the relevant Forestry and Wildlife office for pick up.

Due to the high volume of licences to be printed, the department cannot guarantee a time for delivery as they arrange to have licences distributed to district offices.