All remaining evacuation orders lifted in Conception Bay North

News August 29th, 2025

The remaining evacuation orders in Western Bay, Ochre Pit Cove and the remaining portion of Northern Bay have been lifted effective immediately. These communities remain under an evacuation alert.

All residents are permitted to return to these communities.

Non-residents are asked to please stay out of the affected communities. It is essential to respect the privacy of evacuated residents and allow them the necessary time and space to return to their properties safely.

While it has been deemed safe to return, residents are reminded that there is still an active wildfire and there may be fire crews and associated equipment on scene working any hot spot areas. There may also be debris throughout the community. Residents can expect to continue to see some smoke and action by aircraft. Residents who see smoke should call 911. Residents are asked to proceed with caution and to seek guidance from first responders and the Canadian Red Cross, where needed.

High volumes of traffic are expected as many residents will be returning to their communities. Please drive carefully.

Important Information for Returning Residents

Comfort Centre

A Comfort Centre has been set up at the Salem Centre, Small Point, for residents returning to their communities. Representatives of the Town of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam’s Cove, the Canadian Red Cross, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing, mental health professionals, a primary care nurse, a community support worker, environmental health officers, motor registration staff, and Team Rubicon will be onsite to provide assistance to returning residents.

The Comfort Centre will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army will be on site with their food truck to provide water and food.

Clean-up kits are available at the Comfort Centre for residents who need them. The kits contain: gloves, garbage bags, cleaning wipes, cleaners, masks, mop, bucket, etc.



The following communications materials will also be available at the Comfort Centre:

Returning Home Safely After a Wildfire, a detailed guide for residents returning to their homes after being evacuated due to a wildfire.

A one-pager on detailed insurance information.

A detailed household inventory/checklist, developed by the Canadian Red Cross.

A one-pager with important contact information.

Power Outages

While power has been restored to most homes in the area, there are homes without power. If you return to your property and there is no power, please see someone at the Comfort Centre to assist you.

Health Services

NL Health Services will continue providing mental health, primary care, and community support services from the Salem Centre in Small Point from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. The Western Bay clinic will reopen in the coming days. Please monitor nlhealthservices.ca for service updates.

Food Services

As local grocery stores may not be open when you return from evacuation, residents are encouraged to shop for essential food and supplies before heading back. There will be a Salvation Army food truck at the Comfort Centre.

Communications

Landlines and internet access have been impacted due to the wildfire. Damage assessments are ongoing and complete restoration will take some time.

A “COW” (Cell on Wheels) will be put in place by Bell Communications, to enhance cellular services. A Starlink Satellite Service System is also in place at the Comfort Centre.

RCMP and ground search and rescue volunteers will be driving through the communities, 24/7 for anyone that may require assistance.

Transportation Support

Residents who require transportation back to Western Bay, Ochre Pit Cove and Burnt Point-Gull Island-Northern Bay, should call 709-729-0921. Buses will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. The last bus will be leaving at 6:00 p.m. Pets will be required to be in a carrier/crate.

Garbage Disposal/Appliances

Waste disposal bins are available at the following locations:

Northern Bay – #8 Route 70.

Ochre Pit Cove – the wharf area.

Western Bay – former school parking lot.

Residents can dispose of household waste (e.g. spoiled food) at these locations.

Items NOT permitted in waste bins:

Animal carcasses

Yard / construction materials

Hazardous materials

Appliances

Waste disposed of in designated bins will be transported to an appropriate waste disposal location. Residents requiring assistance transporting waste to bins should call 709-729-0921. The line will be answered from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. daily.

There are drop off areas next to the waste disposal bins for spoiled appliances (fridges, freezers, etc.). Spoiled appliances MUST be emptied of all contents prior to drop-off at the disposal site. Appliances with contents will NOT be accepted.

Residents who are unable to arrange transport of appliances to the disposal bin area are asked to leave them at the entrance to their property to be collected. Assistance moving appliances out of homes if required, can be arranged by calling 709-729-0921.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is on the ground in the Conception Bay North Area, stationed at the Comfort Centre (Salem Centre, Small Point). They have started accepting intakes, for sifting operations, as of today (August 29) and will continue to do so until September 8.

Team Rubicon is offering their services, free of charge, to help families recover what can be recovered from the properties. To see if Team Rubicon can help you, please call: 709-800-0414, or send an email to: request_assistance@teamrubicon.ca.

Water Information

Residents with private wells in areas affected by wildfire or fire suppressants CANNOT drink, cook, or brush teeth with well water until the well is inspected, disinfected, and tested.

Chemical Testing

For residents in Western Bay, Ochre Pit Cove, and Northern Bay, enhanced chemical water sampling of private wells will be conducted by the Water Resources Management Division, Department of Environment and Climate Change. Residents in these areas can arrange for water sampling, free of charge, by using the Online Form: www.gov.nl.ca/forms/ecc/private-well-sampling-request/, calling 709-729-2539 or 709-729-1671, or emailing groundwatersection@gov.nl.ca.

Residents in Burnt Point and Gull Island should use private chemical well testing kits (bottles in white bubble envelope). These kits can be picked up and returned during the Labour Day weekend (Friday, August 29 to Monday, September 1) at the Splash Centre in Harbour Grace from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and the Comfort Centre (Salem Centre in Small Point) from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Instructions are included in the kits.

Bacteriological testing

Bacteriological Water Test Kits (bottle in clear bag) can be picked up and dropped off during the Labour Day weekend at the Splash Centre in Harbour Grace, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the Comfort Centre (Salem Centre in Small Point), 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Safe alternate sources of water for drinking, cooking and consumption should be used until water testing shows satisfactory results.

Bottled water or sources known to be safe would be acceptable. Household water can still be used for washing, cleaning, and other household uses. Alternate water sources should be used for bathing or showering if the water has an unusual appearance or odour.

Questions related to Water Resources can be directed to water@gov.nl.ca.