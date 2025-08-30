All remaining evacuation alerts lifted as Kingston wildfire deemed ‘under control’
All remaining evacuation alerts have been lifted in Conception Bay North with the Kingston wildfire now deemed “under control.”
Evacuation orders had been lifted on Friday, allowing residents to return to their communities. With the alerts lifted on Saturday, residents are no longer being asked to be ready evacuate again.
The province’s wildfire dashboard now lists the Kingston fire as under control in the wake of Saturday’s heavy rain.