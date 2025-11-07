NEWS

All fuel prices increase in overnight adjustment

The Public Utilities Board has shifted prices upward in the latest fuel pricing adjustment.

Gasoline has gone up 2.8 cents per litre. Diesel is up 0.8 cents on the Island and 0.3 cents in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island increased by 0.70 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador increase by 0.28 cents and propane heating fuel went up by 1.5 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, November 14.

