Active Police Incident on Northern Peninsula

October 3rd, 2025

UPDATE: The RCMP has confirmed the police operation in Portland Creek has now ended. The public will still see an increased police presence in the Portland Creek and surrounding areas as police continue to investigate.

EARLIER: RCMP NL is advising the public that there is a police operation underway in Portland Creek on the Northern Peninsula. Members of the community can expect to see an increased presence in Portland Creek and immediate areas as the incident unfolds.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow police to operate.

There is no present risk to public safety at this time.