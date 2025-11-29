ACNL to host World Aids Day event on Monday

Health, News November 29th, 2025

The Aids Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador and Thrive will hold an event to honour World Aids Day on Monday, December 1.

World Aids Day is marked of December 1 each year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS through supporting those living with HIV and remembering those lost to HIV-related illness.

ACNL says this year is significant as HIV rates across the country have increased dramatically. 2023 data shows a 35% increase in new HIV infections, and Newfoundland and Labrador is no exception, with 19 new cases of HIV in 2023 and 11 new cases in 2024.

An event will be held at The Lantern in St. John’s on Monday morning.