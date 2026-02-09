Accused murderer Matthew Kavanagh arrested on breaches of court orders

Justice, News February 9th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested Matthew Kavanagh on breaches of multiple court orders.

The 42-year-old is accused of a September 2024 murder in Bay Roberts and was released on bail to be served on the Northeast Avalon with strict conditions that included a curfew. He was also on a Probation Order for property damage in 2022 in Portugal Cove-St Philip’s.

RNC Operational Patrol Services found Kavanagh in Pouch Cove Sunday morning (Feb. 8) in breach of his conditions. He was taken into custody and will appear in court today on charges of:

· Failing to comply with a condition of a release order

· Failing to comply with a Probation Order.

The RNC encourages anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.