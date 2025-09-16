74-year-old Australian man charged with impaired driving near Holyrood

Justice, News September 16th, 2025

A 74-year-old Australian man was arrested by Holyrood RCMP on Monday for impaired operation.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., police received a report from an off-duty RCMP officer of a possible impaired driver traveling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway. The vehicle caught the off-duty officer’s attention as it was being driven in an erratic manner.

Holyrood RCMP located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 74-year-old man from Australia, showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested and transported to the Holyrood RCMP detachment.

At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were twice the legal limit. He is set to appear in St. John’s Provincial Court on Friday September 26, 2025 to answer to charges of impaired operation. His driving privileges in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador were suspended and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

Impaired drivers place themselves and all others who share the roadway at increased risk of serious injuries and death. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, or in a dangerous manner, please call 9-1-1 and report the information.