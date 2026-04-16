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Police arrest 68-year-old man after causing a disturbance at downtown restaurant

News

A man is behind bars after assaulting a police officer Wednesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., police were called to a restaurant on Water Street in St. John’s, where staff were holding down an irate man who was not welcome inside the business.

Once on the scene, officers located the 68-year-old man up the street. During the investigation, the accused punched an officer in the chest. He was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of breach of release order.

The man was taken to lockup and held for court today.

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