Police arrest 68-year-old man after causing a disturbance at downtown restaurant

News April 16th, 2026

A man is behind bars after assaulting a police officer Wednesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., police were called to a restaurant on Water Street in St. John’s, where staff were holding down an irate man who was not welcome inside the business.

Once on the scene, officers located the 68-year-old man up the street. During the investigation, the accused punched an officer in the chest. He was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of breach of release order.

The man was taken to lockup and held for court today.