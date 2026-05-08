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65-Year Old Arrested After Reportedly Ramming His Vehicle into Another

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Thursday, May 7th shortly before 10pm, RNC responded to Paradise on a report that a vehicle was ramming into another vehicle. Once found, the suspect vehicle stopped for police, but fled when the officer approached. The vehicle was located again later, and the driver resisted arrest. The 65-year old driver was charged with Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, Resisting Arrest, and Breach of Court Order. His license was also expired and he had over $18,000 in outstanding fines. His vehicle was impounded and he was held for court.

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