60-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash near Port Blandford

News September 8th, 2025

Clarenville RCMP are investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Sunday.

In the late afternoon hours of Sept. 7, police responded to a report of a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Port Blandford. A single motorcycle collided with a guardrail, and the operator — a 60-year-old man — was located deceased at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.