54-year-old man charged with aggravated assault after woman stabbed in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Fifty-four-year-old Anthony Absalom was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP after the report of a stabbing at a home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

At about 5 p.m. on Friday, police received the report of a stabbing and attended the hospital where the victim was located. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening in nature.

Absalom, who was known to the victim and identified as the accused, attended the detachment to meet police and was arrested without incident. He is charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats.

He appeared in court over the weekend and was remanded into custody. Absalom will appear in court again Tuesday for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.