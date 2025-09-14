NEWS

43-year-old woman found dead in vehicle submerged in water near New World Island Causeway

Twillingate RCMP are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman after the Newfoundland and Labrador Underwater Recovery Team recovered a submerged vehicle from the water near the New World Island causeway on Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on September 11, 2025, Twillingate RCMP received a report of possible vehicle debris on the roadway near the causeway. Police began an investigation to determine if a vehicle had entered the water.

The RCMP NL Underwater Recovery Team (URT) was deployed to assist, and divers arrived on scene Thursday evening. Divers located a passenger vehicle submerged in the ocean, and it was removed from the water with the assistance of a local area crane operator.

A 43-year-old woman was found deceased inside the vehicle.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an RCMP Traffic Collision Analyst have been engaged, and the investigation is continuing.

