News December 1st, 2025

St. John’s will join capital cities across the country on December 4th, in the 39th Annual Winter Lights Across Canada celebration. Winter Lights Across Canada is an annual event where each province and territory decorates its capital city and holds its own lighting ceremony. At the event, thousands of LED lights will illuminate the Confederation Building Christmas tree and other trees along Prince Philip Drive. The initiative contributes to a nationwide effort to symbolically link Canadians together for the holiday season.

The December 4th event is open to the public. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of East Block, Confederation Building, and the lights will be activated at approximately 6:15 p.m.