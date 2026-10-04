38th annual Rennies River Rubber Duck Race held this weekend Local News, News October 4th, 2026 The 38th annual Rennies River Rubber Duck Race was held this weekend in St. John’s. Related Articles September 25, 2026 Gander raising concerns about latenight fireworks Read more September 24, 2026 New Bannerman Park ‘peace pole’ calls for international peace and inclusion Read more September 23, 2026 Gathering Place “pitching in” to make downtown St. John’s cleaner Read more September 22, 2026 17-year-old Paradise boy charged after stunting in Corvette on Kenmount Road Read more September 21, 2026 Radio-controlled car clubs popping up across the province Read more September 21, 2026 Police investigating late-night single-vehicle crash in Torbay Read more