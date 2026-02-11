$3.2 million in speed camera tickets set to be distributed in mail

News February 11th, 2026

There are approximately 8,000 speed camera tickets set to be distributed throughout the province, valued at approximately $3.12 million.

According to a statement from the provincial government, “To date, a total of $45,338 in fines has been collected. It is important to note that ticketing was paused beginning September 25, 2025, due to the Canada Post labour dispute. Throughout the fall, tickets were not created or served to avoid the risk of mail not being delivered within legislated timelines, although violations continued to be captured.”

Now that the Canada Post labour dispute has ended and mail service is back to normal, the province is resuming the process of creating and serving tickets.

Currently, seven speed cameras are operating across the province. These are located on Waterford Bridge Road and Larkhall Street in St. John’s, Blackmarsh Road in Mount Pearl, Karwood Drive in Paradise, the Trans-Canada Highway in Gander, and two locations on the Veterans Memorial Highway. Camera locations are selected based on traffic data and in consultation with police and municipalities where excessive speeding presents a safety risk.