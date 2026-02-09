2025 Canada Summer Games generated over $180 million in economic activity in St. John’s

News, Sports February 9th, 2026

Sport Tourism Canada’s Economic Impact Assessment has found that the 2025 Jeux du Canada Games generated over $272 million in total economic activity across Canada, including $180.7 million in the City of St. John’s.

The Economic Impact Assessment measures the positive change in economic activity resulting from hosting an event. It includes spending by out-of-town visitors, event organizers’ operational expenditures, and capital construction investments related to the Games.

By the numbers:

$137.5 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) generated for the Canadian economy

in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) generated for the Canadian economy $69.4 million in capital expenditures

in capital expenditures $34.6 million in operational expenditures

in operational expenditures $40.1 million in total visitor spending, including: $15.4 million in accommodations $8.3 million in restaurant and other food services $3.7 million in retail shopping

in total visitor spending, including: $56.8 million in wages and salaries supported locally

in wages and salaries supported locally 642 local jobs supported

supported 31,873 out-of-town visitors to St. John’s

to St. John’s 92.9% of visitors indicated they are likely to return to Newfoundland and Labrador

From August 8 to 25, 2025, the Canada Games brought together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches, and managers from across the country to compete in 19 sports. The Games’ success was made possible by the dedication of thousands of volunteers, staff, and partners. As the largest Canada Games to date, the event championed inclusion, celebrated local culture, and created lasting benefits for Newfoundland and Labrador.

The legacy of the 2025 Canada Games extends well beyond competition, with new and upgraded facilities, increased national exposure for St. John’s and Newfoundland and Labrador, a trained and experienced volunteer base and benefits that continue to support local businesses and community life across the province.