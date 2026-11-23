Local News, News November 23rd, 2026

An 18-year-old had his license suspended and vehicle impounded over the weekend after he was caught speeding excessively.

RCMP Traffic Services East stopped the driver for travelling at speeds up to 74km/h over the posted speed limit.

On Saturday, November 21, shortly before 11:45 p.m., an RCMP officer conducting patrols of the Trans-Canada Highways west of Clarenville stopped a vehicle observed travelling at speeds up to 174 km/h where the posted speed limit was 100 km/h.

The man was ticketed for the excessive speed and his driver’s licence was suspended. In addition, his vehicle was seized roadside and impounded by police.