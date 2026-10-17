15-year-old male charged with assaulting woman on Memorial University campus

Justice, News October 17th, 2026

The RNC has arrested a youth for an assault at Memorial University of Newfoundland in St. John’s.

RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of an assault at MUN Friday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 p.m. The female victim was not physically injured during the altercation with a male suspect. The male responsible, who was not known to the woman, fled the area prior to police arrival.

On Saturday at around 2:30 p.m., officers of the Criminal Investigation Division arrested a 15-year-old male and charged him with assault with a weapon and assault by choking.

He has been held to appear in court.