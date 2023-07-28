Arts & Entertainment News

Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra unveils line up for 2023-24 season

By Web Team
Published on July 28, 2023 at 5:54 pm
The Newfoundland and Labrador Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its line up of talent for the 2023-24 season.

It will kick off the final full season of concerts under the baton of maestro Marc David, will be leaving next season after 30 years.

