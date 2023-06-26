Newfoundland Power Osprey Cam reveals chick hatched

Two popular osprey that have been nesting for years atop a Newfoundland Power pole have grown their family and welcomed a new chick. Since 2001, Newfoundland Power has been streaming the lives of Hope and Beaumont, two osprey that have become a bit of an internet sensation. Recently, the first of a couple of eggs hatched and you can tune into their live nest cam to catch a glimpse if you’re lucky. Lucky viewers may get to see the fluffy new addition at any time in the 24 hour stream.
