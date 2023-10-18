Newfoundland Growlers Sign Serron Noel

Florida Panthers second-round pick Serron Noel has signed a Standard Player Contract with the Newfoundland Growlers.

The 23-year-old will play with the club for the upcoming 2023-24 season after suiting up last season for the Florida Everblades after spending the previous two years in the AHL.

In the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa native was drafted 34th overall by the Panthers.

During his junior career, he has represented Canada multiple times on the international stage.

This Friday the Growlers return to the Mary Brown’s Centre as they host the Reading Royals.