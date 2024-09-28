Newfoundland and Labrador police and peace officers’ annual memorial ceremony

The RNC will be participating in the annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial ceremony this weekend.

Hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Association, the ceremony will take place at the monument site outside of Confederation Building (East Block) in St. John’s at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 29th. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the lobby of Confederation Building.

The ceremony coincides with the Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial service on Parliament Hill in Ottawa where this year five historical officers, including a former Newfoundland Constabulary officer, Constable John Ringwood (1877), is being added to the honour roll.

The ceremony pays tribute to police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty. In Newfoundland and Labrador there have been 21 police and peace officers who lost their lives in the service of the people of the province.

The ceremony is open to the public.