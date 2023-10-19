Newfoundland and Labrador named most generous province for Halloween candy

It’s getting closer to the spookiest day of the year… and Newfoundland and Labrador has been named the most generous province for Halloween candy.
According to www.casino.ca the group surveyed 2,000 Canadians to reveal which provinces are the ‘stingiest’ when it comes to trick-or-treaters Halloween candy. Results show that people in this province will spend the most money on treats this year.
- Newfoundland and Labrador residents on average will spend $18.44 on Halloween candy this year, making them the most generous province in Canada – this is 17% more than the national average ($15.78)
- 88% of residents in this province will be welcoming trick-or-treaters this Halloween
- 25% would actually spend upwards of $30 on candy this year