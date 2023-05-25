New trial ordered for man acquitted of fatal collision

A new trial has been ordered for Nicholas Villeneuve. He was acquitted on charges related to a fatal car crash near Gander in 2019, including impaired driving. The collision resulted in the deaths of John and Sandra Lush. Their daughter, who was in the back seat, was seriously injured and Josh Whiteway was left partially paralyzed. Today, Josh says he is relieved to learn there will be a new trial. The trial is expected to take place in Gander.
