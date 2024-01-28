New study reveals Canada’s worst addictions

With many people across the globe having recently made New Year’s resolutions, and many now struggling to keep them, a new study looks at the countries with the highest addiction scores. Canada’s worst addiction is drugs, according to new data.

Experts at Go Smoke Free analyzed factors such as alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and screen time; the study examined the latest data from sources including the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and the National Library of Medicine.

Canada ranked as the 15th most addicted country, with an index score of 56.14. The Great White North’s worst addictive behaviour is drug taking, with 2.46 cases of drug use disorders per 100 people; this makes Canada the second most drug-addicted country. The country is also the fourth most social media-addicted nation, with 85.7% of the population actively engaging with social media. This major producer of the iconic Maple Syrup also ranked fifth for sugar addiction, with the country importing 2.7 million tonnes of sugar each year.



A spokesperson from Go Smoke Free commented on the findings: “With New Year’s resolutions having just been made, it will be interesting to see how well these addicted countries do at sticking to them. Now is the time for a fresh start and to break these habits.”