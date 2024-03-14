New Report Calls for Action to Address Rural Housing Crisis

A new study from Choices for Youth and Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador looked at 11 communities across the province to better understand rural housing needs.

In eight of the 11 communities, the study found that one-third of renters were living in unaffordable housing and that, since 2019, there has been a ten-fold increase in emergency shelter use in areas beyond the Avalon Peninsula.

The report emphasized the connection between housing insecurity and the social determinants of health.

A lack of available housing has a direct impact on economic development and tourism.

Choices for Youth and Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador are calling on the province to work with municipalities and service groups to enact the recommendations in the report.