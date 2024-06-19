New Program to Support Individuals with Mental Illness on the West Coast

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has announced a new initiative to support individuals with mental illness by helping them find and maintain employment in the Western Zone.

The Individual Placement and Support Program is currently available in Corner Brook/Bay of Islands and Stephenville/Bay St. George areas with the intention to expand the program to other communities within the Western Zone this year.

The IPS program replaces the West Lane recycling program which supported mental illness recovery through a community-based recycling program led by occupational therapists.

For further information, please contact 709-784-6822, or your nearest Mental Health and Addiction Services office.