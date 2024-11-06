New poll shows 30 per cent of NL residents do not have a regular family doctor

A new poll released by Narrative Research and commissioned by the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association, shows that 30% of people of the province do not have a family doctor. In a province with a population of 545,247 (as of July 2024), this represents approximately163,000 people without a family doctor.

“The NLMA has been repeating this poll for the past ten years. In 2014, the percentage of NL residents without a family doctor was 11%. We recognize this is a sample survey and not a census, but it clearly demonstrates that we have had a persistent problem over the past decade,” said NLMA President Dr. Steve Major.

A new report released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) on October 24, found that about 78 per cent of adults in Newfoundland and Labrador have access to a regular health care provider – the second-lowest among 10 provinces. The study defined “a regular health care provider” as “a family doctor or general practitioner, medical specialist, nurse practitioner or other health professional.”

In contrast, the Narrative Research poll specifically asked residents of the province if they have a family doctor. The Narrative Research poll also asked whether citizens have a family doctor they see regularly, excluding walk-in clinics and other types of episodic care where patients may see a different provider each visit (e.g. Teledoc, 811, Fonemned, etc.).

Earlier polling conducted by Narrative Research in May 2024, showed that 93% of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians were concerned about the availability of family doctors in the province.

“The NLMA’s position has always been that every citizen of Newfoundland and Labrador who wants access to a family physician deserves to have that choice. Unfortunately, this is not an option for far too many people in our province,” said Dr. Major.

“We have been calling on the provincial government to release a provincial health human resource plan since 2018 to identify the appropriate number and placement of physicians and other health care providers in our health care system,” said Dr. Major.

“Until we have that plan in place and available to the public, our recruitment efforts will continue to be focused on filling gaps rather than planning for the long term.”