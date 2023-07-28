New long-term care unit opens at Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital

An eight-bed long-term care unit, called Partridgeberry Path, is now operational on the top floor of St. Anthony’s Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital. This unit is an expansion of the John M. Gray Centre and Complex and is the first long-term care unit in the Labrador-Grenfell Zone to adopt new culturally significant references and neighborhood naming.

“These renovations and staffing enhancements for long-term care will enable us better serve our changing client needs and provide quality care to our long-term care residents in the Labrador-Grenfell zone,” said Antionette Cabot, VP and Chief Operations Officer for Labrador-Grenfell Zone.

Expansion of the long-term facility into the adjoining hospital was enabled with support from the provincial government and complies with current long-term care standards. Renovations included the development of four long-term care rooms, wheelchair-accessible washrooms, and a multi-purpose room for dining and recreation.

As of July 21, all eight beds have been assigned to individuals awaiting long-term care placement. A team consisting of registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and personal care attendants (PCAs) will provide daily care to residents on the expanded unit. Additionally, a multidisciplinary team will provide recreational, dietary, and holistic support to the residents living on the expansion unit.