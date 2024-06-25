New Insurance Protocols Give Accident Victims Faster Access to Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

Insurance Act which will make it easier for people who have been injured in an automobile accident to get on the path to recovery, without having to pay for health care services out of pocket.

New diagnostic and treatment protocols under the Automobile Insurance Act will allow accident victims to get quicker and more affordable treatment, specific to the most common types of injuries resulting from an automobile accident.

The protocols require automobile insurance companies to adopt processes that allow accident victims to seek treatment immediately, from a practitioner of their choice. Healthcare practitioners who choose to provide services under the new protocols will bill the insurance company directly for their services. Accident victims will also no longer be required to exhaust their private health insurance coverage.

The new protocols will come into effect on December 2.