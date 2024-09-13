New Driver Suspended For Alcohol Impairment

The RNC suspended the driver’s license of a new driver following a report of a possible impaired driver in Corner Brook. Just before 4:30 a.m. today, police received a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of University Drive. The suspect vehicle was located a short time later accessing the Trans-Canada Highway and a traffic stop was conducted.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle, in his first year of holding a driver’s license, was found to be impaired by alcohol in contravention of the Highway Traffic Act, with a blood alcohol concentration of greater than 50mg/100ml blood. The vehicle was seized from the scene for a minimum of seven days.

In addition, the operator is subject to a driver’s license suspension of a period of between two and six months, as determined by the Motor Registration Division. The RNC reminds the community that zero-tolerance legislation for operators under 22 years of age would see any detection of impairing substance result in a driving suspension.