New Commanding Officer appointed for the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador

The RCMP in this province has a new top cop. Assistant Commissioner Patrick Cahill is the new Commanding Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The St. John’s native has served as the RCMP NL Criminal Operations Officer, where he oversaw police operations across the province.

As a graduate from St. Francis Xavier University, he holds a Business Administration Degree, along with a Diploma of Management from Cornell University. He has been awarded the Order of Merit, Queens Jubilee Medal, Canadian Peace Keeping Medal, United Nations Mission in Kosovo Medal, and the Long Service Medal.

Cahill takes over from Assistant Commissioner Jennifer Ebert, who has taken on a new role at RCMP National Headquarters.