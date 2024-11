The City of St. John’s and the International Association of Firefighters Local 1075 have reached a new collective agreement.

The new collective agreement, which is effective from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2026, includes a total wage increase of seven percent over four years. The agreement also includes new language to enhance the operations of the SJRFD and benefit IAFF members.

The collective agreement was ratified at the Nov. 26 city council meeting.