NDP calls for emergency session of HOA to discuss possible tariff solutions

NL NDP Leader Jim Dinn is urging the Premier to call the House of Assembly back to allow all members to come together to discuss solutions around tariffs.

Dinn supports the Premier’s round table discussion to deal with incoming tariffs from President Trump, but says a true Team NL approach would also include calling all members to the House of Assembly.

“It is positive to see the Premier is speaking to unions, industry and the business community about the threat of incoming tariffs, it’s important to have everyone at the table,” said Dinn. “If we want to have a Team NL approach, the Premier must call the House of Assembly back so that all elected members who represent the people of the province can openly discuss the worries and issues in their districts around tariffs.”