News

Navy divers examine unexploded bombs at wreckage of Truxton and Pollux

By Web Team
Published on July 20, 2023 at 4:59 pm
Updated on July 20, 2023 8:42 pm

The Royal Canadian Navy has sent divers to investigate unexploded ordnance at the wrecks of the Truxton and Pollux off the coast of the Burin Peninsula.

Divers have identified over a dozen 227 kilogram bombs and numerous artillery projectiles.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top