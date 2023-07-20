Navy divers examine unexploded bombs at wreckage of Truxton and Pollux

- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV+
The Royal Canadian Navy has sent divers to investigate unexploded ordnance at the wrecks of the Truxton and Pollux off the coast of the Burin Peninsula.
Divers have identified over a dozen 227 kilogram bombs and numerous artillery projectiles.
As recording-setting temperatures and heat warnings continue, so do concerns about heat-related illnesses, especially for those who work outside.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s Chief Medical Examiner, is offering some tips to avoid being beat by the heat.
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games continue in Halifax. NTV’s Becky Daley speaks with Team Indigenous NL’s under-19 boys’ volleyball team.
Less than a year after fire destroyed much of the infrastructure used to host Deer Lake’s Strawberry Festival, the 40th annual event is full steam ahead this weekend thanks, in large part, to fundraising efforts and hard work by the town, organizers and volunteers.