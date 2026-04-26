First cruise ship due in St. John’s soon Business, Nature, Travel April 26th, 2026 The first cruise ship of the year will arrive in St. John’s Harbour soon. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley. Related Articles April 26, 2026 Gander students introduced to career opportunities in mining Read more April 25, 2026 Provincial budget to be delivered April 29; NTV News to bring one-hour live show from 2-3 p.m. Read more April 22, 2026 Inside Story: Premier writes N.L. Hydro to reduce July 1 power rate increase Read more April 22, 2026 Five projects selected for Newfoundland Power’s EnviroFest 2026 Read more April 19, 2026 Amid surging fuel prices, Air Canada suspending flights to New York’s JFK Read more April 18, 2026 Woodward family donates $500,000 to expand student entrepreneurship at Memorial Read more