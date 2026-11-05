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Nature

Enjoy Guy Fawkes night, safely

Nature, News

As many people across the province celebrate Guy Fawkes night. Communities are reminding residents of safety protocols when lighting fires. 

That includes, staying away from buildings, structures, and any flammable items, keeping fires at a reasonable size, with an extinguisher nearby. Burning only normal combustions, like wood and paper. 

Finally, do not leave the fire unattended, extinguish before leaving. you can report any suspicious or illegal activity to police and forestry.  

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