National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week campaign: Leave Well

This year National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week, recognized annually since 1997 on the last full week in April, celebrates Canadians who have chosen to Leave Well so others can live well.

Canadian Blood Services says “no one likes to think about dying. But spoiler alert: it is going to happen. Choosing to Leave Well when the time comes means choosing to register to be an organ and tissue donor, and ultimately becoming the kind of human who may help others keep on living when your turn with living is up. It’s a pretty nice way to wrap up this whole adventure, don’t you think?”

More than 4,000 Canadians are on the organ waitlist. There are thousands more waiting for a life-improving tissue donation.

Find out how you can Leave Well, visit donateyourorgans.ca